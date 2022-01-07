CAF to cap stadium seating capacity at AFCON to 60-80% due to COVID-19

Coronavirus looks set to have an impact on the Africa Cup of Nations on the pitch as well as off it.

Cameroon’s Group A opponents Cape Verde have reported several cases at their pre-tournament training camp, with coach Bubista revealed to be among their latest positive tests.

Blue Sharks have six players – including two goalkeepers – isolating ahead of their match against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Senegal, runners-up in 2019, delayed their departure for the tournament after Saliou Ciss, Mamadou Loum and Habib Diallo tested positive, with other cases suspected.

Tunisia forward Seifeddine Jaziri and winger Youssef Msakni have also tested positive this week.

The tournament is expected to kick-start on Sunday, January 9, 2022 between the host nation, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June and July 2021, but it was postponed due to unfavorable climatic conditions in west-central Africa.

The host, Cameroon, are one of the favorites to win it.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana will play their opening group match on Monday, January 10, at 4pm against Morocco.