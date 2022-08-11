RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that it intends to pay the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other member associations $1 million per annum from the Africa Super League funds.

CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds
CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds

This follows the official launch of the inaugural Africa Super League in Arusha, Tanzania, on Wednesday.

Read Also

Twenty-four (24) teams will participate in the competition, with a total prize money of $100 million invested in it (winner gets $11.5 million).

A statement from the continent’s football governing body said each member Association will also receive $1 million per year from the competition’s funds.

In addition, a whopping $50 million will be allotted for youth and women’s football development across the continent.

"We announced on July 3, 2022, that the total prize money of the Caf Africa Super League will be $100 million, with the winner receiving $11.5 million,” CAF said in its statement.

"We intend to pay each member association $1 million per annum from the Caf Africa Super League funds.

"We also intend to allocate $50 million to CAF from these funds for youth and women’s football development and for all its other competitions to ensure that they are globally competitive."

The Africa Super League will kickstart in August 2023 with 24 clubs from 16 countries across the continent.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds

    CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds

  • Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports

    Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

  • Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

    Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Trending

All 20 Premier League stadium for 2022/23
2022/23 SEASON PREVIEW

All you need to know about the 20 Premier League stadiums

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Chelsea have been reportedly offered a chance to sign Aubameyang, De Jong and Depay from Barcelona this summer
TRANSFERS

Barcelona offer up three first-team stars to Chelsea

Premier League 2022/23 week 1 preview and predictions
BETTING

How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend