This follows the official launch of the inaugural Africa Super League in Arusha, Tanzania, on Wednesday.
CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that it intends to pay the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other member associations $1 million per annum from the Africa Super League funds.
Read Also
Twenty-four (24) teams will participate in the competition, with a total prize money of $100 million invested in it (winner gets $11.5 million).
A statement from the continent’s football governing body said each member Association will also receive $1 million per year from the competition’s funds.
In addition, a whopping $50 million will be allotted for youth and women’s football development across the continent.
"We announced on July 3, 2022, that the total prize money of the Caf Africa Super League will be $100 million, with the winner receiving $11.5 million,” CAF said in its statement.
"We intend to pay each member association $1 million per annum from the Caf Africa Super League funds.
"We also intend to allocate $50 million to CAF from these funds for youth and women’s football development and for all its other competitions to ensure that they are globally competitive."
The Africa Super League will kickstart in August 2023 with 24 clubs from 16 countries across the continent.
More from category
-
CAF to give Ghana FA $1 million per year from Super League funds
-
Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase
-
Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea