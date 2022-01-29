Caicedo joins Inzaghi at Inter as Sensi heads for Sampdoria

Ecuadorian Caicedo, 33, arrived in Italy in 2017, scoring 33 goals in 139 matches under Inzaghi at Lazio, before joining Genoa last summer.

"I worked with (Inzaghi) for four years at Lazio and now we get to link up again," said Caicedo.

"He was really important. He convinced me to join straight away. So I am grateful and can't wait to start training under him again."

Caicedo found the net once in 10 matches for struggling Genoa because of muscular problems this campaign, and will be hoping to do better in his five-month loan spell at Inter.

"I'm very excited. I want to be a success here," said Caicedo.

"I'm really proud to represent my country and to be the first Ecuadorian to play for Inter. I think I can do very well here."

Caicedo was also relishing linking up with former Lazio teammate Joaquin 'El Tucu' Correa, with the Argentinian forward on loan at Inter from the Roman club.

"I spoke to Tucu and he explained everything to me. I can't wait to see him again. We were team-mates at Lazio for three years. I miss him too. I'm happy to work with him again."

Caicedo had a reputation for scoring late winners at Lazio with six coming after the 90th minute. Inter have won three games in stoppage time in the last month.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Sensi leaves Inter for the other Genoa club Sampdoria on loan until the end of the season.

Italy international Sensi, who has eight caps, played 50 matches for the 'Nerazzurri', winning the Italian league title in 2021 with Antonio Conte but has rarely appeared this season under Inzaghi.