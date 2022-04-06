RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly nearing a nationality switch after successfully acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

Recommended articles

There have been talks of a possible nationality switch for the Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi Pulse Ghana

Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for England in three years and rejected a call-up after being relegated to the country’s U-21s last year.

The latest development, though, is that Hudson-Odoi has acquired a Ghanaian passport and is open to switching nationality to play for Ghana.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, the winger “was assisted to complete processes to acquire his Ghanaian passport during his last visit to the country.”

Hudson-Odoi spent some time in Ghana last summer and took steps to fraternise with the locals and meet some key people.

In a February interview, following Chelsea’s triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final, he addressed his international future.

Asked if he’ll be playing for England, rather than Ghana, at the 2022 World Cup, Hudson-Odoi said: “Hopefully. I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes.”

Meanwhile, GFA President Kurt Okraku said he has already spoken to the Champions League winner in a bid to get him to play for Ghana.

'We've had discussions' – GFA boss reveals plans to convince Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality to Ghana
'We've had discussions' – GFA boss reveals plans to convince Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality to Ghana Pulse Ghana

“I mean I spoke with Callum before he got to Ghana, and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana, and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most,” Okraku told TV3 last July.

“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.”

“We have a lot of them like that, we are talking to the technical team and the political authorities in getting them to play for Ghana,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

    Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

  • People are calling for government to bring back Kwesi Nyantakyi – Speaker

    People are calling for government to bring back Kwesi Nyantakyi – Speaker

  • See photos of East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from ex-wife

    See photos of the East Legon mansion that Odartey Lamptey won back from his ex-wife

Trending

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick

Odartey Lamptey wins his East Legon mansion back from ex-wife

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion