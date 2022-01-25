In a post on Twitter on Monday, the 21-year-old shared a photo of himself in a plane, as he prepared to fly back to the West African country.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star returns to Ghana for short holiday
Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has announced that he is on his way back to Ghana for a short holiday.
Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana in June 2021 and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.
The winger has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.
On his first visit, he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.
He also met with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.
With the Premier League currently on a two-week break, the Chelsea star has decided to spend a short holiday in the land of his parents.
Hudson-Odoi’s return to Ghana is bound to once again spark talks of a nationality switch, especially following his continuous snub by England.
He has already played three times for the Three Lions, however, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in November this year.
