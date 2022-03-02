Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

He also graced the Ghana Premier League game between Accra rivals Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winger’s father, Bismark Odoi, played for Hearts and won several laurels with the Phobians some decades ago.

Speaking about his experience in Ghana, Hudson-Odoi said watching his father’s former club remains the craziest experience in his life.

“The craziest experience I’ve ever been to is watching a match there. I went to the stadium, Hearts of Oak. I literally couldn’t get in it was so packed with fans trying to get inside any way possible,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Because it was my first time coming back in a while, everyone was looking for me and crazy for me. My dad used to play there and it’s nice to see and experience where he used to play. But at the same with me I’m just dying, everyone was just crowding me!”

Hudson-Odoi also opened up on why he turned down a call-up to play for England’s U21 team last year.

According to the winger, he wasn’t being arrogant when he turned down the call-up, insisting he only wanted to focus on becoming a regular at Chelsea.

“I didn’t not go to England because I thought I was bigger than them or I was being big time or anything like that.

“It was just me trying to get back into the team in Chelsea and focusing on club football as much as possible: to be a regular player, an option to always play and be involved.

“People thought: “Oh, he’s being big time or arrogant”. Or he’s being somebody he shouldn’t be. I’m not that person at all,” Hudson-Odoi added.