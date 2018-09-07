Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cameroon gambling on Seedorf amid African coaching changes


Football Cameroon gambling on Seedorf amid African coaching changes

Former Netherlands star Clarence Seedorf is among more than a dozen coaches who will make Africa Cup of Nations debuts this weekend in 2019 qualifiers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Clarence Seedorf is in the spotlight after being appointed coach of Cameroon, who will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year play

Clarence Seedorf is in the spotlight after being appointed coach of Cameroon, who will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year

(AFP)

Former Netherlands star Clarence Seedorf is among more than a dozen coaches who will make Africa Cup of Nations debuts this weekend in 2019 qualifiers.

Despite underperforming in three previous managerial posts, the 42-year-old has been given a four-year contract by reigning African champions Cameroon.

His first match in charge of the 'Indomitable Lions' is away to minnows Comoros in Group B this Saturday.

Cameroon are guaranteed a place in the expanded 24-team 2019 Cup of Nations as hosts, but were included in the qualifying competition to give them match practice.

Vastly experienced and widely travelled Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson had been favourite for the Cameroon post after 2017 Cup of Nations-winning coach Hugo Broos was sacked.

Having masterminded a surprise fifth African title, Belgian Broos did not deliver at the 2017 Confederations Cup and failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup was the final straw.

Seedorf got the nod, with fellow former Dutch star Patrick Kluivert as his assistant, having had brief, unsuccessful spells at AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo la Coruna as manager.

"I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to manage this great country," Seedorf said when appointed.

The big test for the former Ajax Amsterdam, AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder will come next June when Cameroon host the biennial African football showpiece.

Only another title will satisfy Cameroonian officials and supporters as the country stages the tournament for the first time since 1972, when it was a mere eight-nation event.

'Pharaohs' flopped

Javier Aguirre has replaced Hector Cuper as coach of Egypt play

Javier Aguirre has replaced Hector Cuper as coach of Egypt

(AFP)

Egypt have appointed Mexican Javier Aguirre, a 59-year-old who has coached his homeland and Japan as well as several Spanish clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

He succeeds Hector Cuper, the Argentine not offered a contract extension after the 'Pharaohs' flopped at the World Cup, losing all three group matches.

His first assignment is at home to modest Niger and the main issue would appear to be how many goals Mohamed Salah-inspired Egypt win by.

Aguirre got the job ahead of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic, who took Algeria to the last 16 at the 2014 World Cup before quitting over what he considered hostile media coverage.

"I am really honoured to be here," the Mexican said when introduced to the media. "It is my first job in Africa and a big challenge."

Cuper was often criticised for overly defensive tactics and much attention will now centre on whether Aguirre opts for a more adventurous approach.

While many of the new coaches are non-Africans, Tanzanian officials tired of a lack of delivery by numerous Europeans have signed former Nigeria star Emmanuel Amuneke.

Amuneke scored the goals that gave Nigeria the 1994 Cup of Nations title and played for Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon.

After coaching success with Nigeria at age-limit level, Tanzania hope he can lift them out of mediocrity with their only previous Cup of Nations appearance 38 years ago.

The Ivory Coast are rebuilding after age caught up with "golden generation" stars like Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou and Kolo Toure.

Belgian Marc Wilmots disappointed as coach of the 'Elephants', failing to qualify for this year's World Cup and losing at home to Guinea in a 2019 Cup of Nations eliminator.

His successor is local Ibrahim Kamara, who plans a pragmatic "counterattacking" system to stabilise the team and achieve results, starting in Rwanda this Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Real Madrid Connection: Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after UEFA Men’s Player award
2019 AFCON Qualifiers: This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash against Kenya
Football: Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff Football Algerian Ghoulam back for Napoli after long injury layoff
Football: Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots Football Golden boy: Kane to face Spain in eye-catching boots
Disciplinary Issues: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned the use of mobile phones at training Disciplinary Issues Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has banned the use of mobile phones at training
Football: Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard Football Loew rewarded for putting faith in Germany's old guard

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
4 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer...bullet
5 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
8 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
9 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Photos Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier
7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium
Super 2 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium
Chelsea's Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri says he found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV.
Football Sarri found out he was sacked as Napoli coach on TV
Diego Maradona is also president of Belarus club Brest
Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico