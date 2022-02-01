Cameroon players donate winning bonuses to victims of Olembe Stadium stampede

In the aftermath of the game, though, it emerged the incident happened after some fans rushed to enter the stadium in Yaounde.

At least eight people died as a result of the stampede, with over 50 more sustaining various degrees of injuries.

For reaching the knockout round, each Cameroon player received $85,000 but they have decided to donate it to the victims of the stampede.

The team’s spokesperson, Serge Leopold Guiffo, said the players have informed FA President Samuel Eto’o of their decision.

"The Indomitable Lions asked the FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto'o that their bonus of 50,000,000 CFA [$85,585.63 USD, £63,653.93 GBP] for their qualification to the last 16 at the AFCON be given to the victims of the stampede that took place at Olembe on the 24 January," he told ESPN.

"The request was made after their quarterfinal match against The Gambia in Douala [on Saturday 29 January] and of course Eto'o agreed, it's up to the players what they do with their money."