The kick-off time for the game is 5:00 pm Ghanaian time.

Team news and match facts

Cameroon

Cameroon are making their 19th appearance in the AFCON. They have won it five times (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), with only Egypt having been more successful (7 trophies).

Cameroon’s preparation suffered a setback when players threatened to boycott the continent’s showpiece over the payment of appearance fees for the tournament.

It has been resolved though that would have a toll on the team as they head into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Clarence Seedorf head coach of Cameroon has said that the bonus crisis will not affect his team in the tournament.

Seedorf, though, is not concerned about their turbulent preparations affecting the Indomitable Lions' hopes of retaining the trophy.

"We are serene and we know why we're here. At no moment has the team spirit changed. We have a joyful group, with players who know what appearing in such an event represents," said the former AC Milan star.

"Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they've decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

"Bonus rows are not something particular to Cameroon or Africa, I've seen similar events across the world but we don't want to let this distort our ambition.

"The players have maintained the same intensity and concentration. The team is ready and they can't wait to start the first match."

Much will be expected of Cameroon since they are the defending champions of the competition. In the last edition, they edged seven times champions Egypt 2-1 to be crowned champions of Africa.

Seedorf had to leave Vincent Aboubakar out of his squad because of injury, and Ekambi will be among those called on to fill the void. Ekambi scored 10 goals in 24 LaLiga games for Villarreal in 2018-19 to help keep them in the top flight.