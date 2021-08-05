RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Can’t wait to see Messi at Hearts of Oak’ – Ghanaians react as Argentina star leaves Barcelona

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

A section of Ghanaians on Twitter have reacted to the news by joking that the player could join Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak.

The Argentina captain has been at the club since his childhood, having spent close to two decades with the Blaugrana.

However, he threatened to leave before the start of the 2020-21 season after growing tired of the club’s lack of ambition.

While he later rescinded his decision and stayed, Barcelona have now announced that Messi has left the club as a free agent.

“FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” a statement from the club said.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona
Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona

Meanwhile, Ghanaian football fans are dreaming of Messi playing for their local clubs.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

