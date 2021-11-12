RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Cape Coast is terrible; it won’t be easy for you’ – Zimbabwe coach warns South Africa

Emmanuel Ayamga

Zimbabwe head coach Norman Mapeza has warned South Africa that they could face a hostile reception when they travel to Ghana to face the Black Stars.

Mapeza described Cape Coast, where the game will be hosted, as a terrible place, insisting Bafana Bafana will not have it easy.

Ghana will host South Africa in a Group G decider in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“It’s not gonna be easy, huh, we went to Cape Coast there, guys, psychologically the guys should be ready,” the Zimbabwe coach said following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa, as quoted by Idiskitimes.co.za.

“It’s not gonna be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There’s nothing! It’s not going to be easy. I hope though you find a better place to train, but yoh, it’s terrible.”

The Black Stars’ qualification bid suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias.

As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe yesterday.

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

However, Ghana, who are three points behind, could still top the group if they manage to beat Bafana Bafana in the last group game in Cape Coast on Sunday.

