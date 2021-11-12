‘Cape Coast is terrible; it won’t be easy for you’ – Zimbabwe coach warns South Africa

Ghana will host South Africa in a Group G decider in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

“It’s not gonna be easy, huh, we went to Cape Coast there, guys, psychologically the guys should be ready,” the Zimbabwe coach said following Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa, as quoted by Idiskitimes.co.za.

“It’s not gonna be easy. I hope you find a training pitch there. There’s nothing! It’s not going to be easy. I hope though you find a better place to train, but yoh, it’s terrible.”

The Black Stars’ qualification bid suffered a blow when they failed to beat Ethiopia on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with the Walias.

As it stands, South Africa are sitting at the top of Group G following their 1-0 win over Zimbabwe yesterday.

