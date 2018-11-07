Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Captain Kane happy to honour Rooney in final England farewell

England captain Harry Kane has given his backing to the honouring of former skipper Wayne Rooney in an international friendly against the United States next week.

  • Published:
Wayne Rooney in action in 2016 during a World Cup qualification match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium. Rooney will come out of England retirement for a final appearance in a friendly with the United States at Wembley on November 15. play

Wayne Rooney in action in 2016 during a World Cup qualification match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium. Rooney will come out of England retirement for a final appearance in a friendly with the United States at Wembley on November 15.

(AFP/File)

England captain Harry Kane has given his backing to the honouring of former skipper Wayne Rooney in an international friendly against the United States next week.

Rooney, a record goalscorer for both Manchester United and England, retired from international football in August 2017.

But the 33-year-old, now based in the United States where he plays for Major League Soccer side DC United, is set to wear the Three Lions shirt one last time at Wembley on November 15.

"I think it's great," Kane said after scoring twice for Tottenham Hotspur against PSV Eindhoven at Wembley on Tuesday to keep the London club's Champions League hopes alive.

Next week's match will be called The Wayne Rooney Foundation International in support of the striker's children's charity, and England manager Gareth Southgate has named Rooney in the squad.

FA chiefs have faced accusations they are devaluing international football by recalling Rooney but Kane was in no doubt about having his predecessor as England skipper involved one last time.

"It's a really good thing that everyone should be a part of. Wayne is one the greatest ever players to play for England, the greatest goalscorer to play for England, so why not give him the send-off he deserves?

"I've not spoken to Gareth (Southgate) too much about how he's going to do it when we play but it'll be great to see him again and I'm sure he's looking forward to seeing a few of the boys.

"It's a great experience for the younger players in our team. So I think everyone should get right behind it, and it'll be a good send-off."

And Kane said he would have no problems handing over the captain's armband to Rooney should the former skipper come off the bench.

"He deserves it. He was a great captain for us. He was captain when I got into the squad. So if he plays, of course he'll be the captain," said Kane.

Former Everton and United forward Rooney scored 53 goals in 119 England appearances.

He scored 12 times for DC United after joining them in June following a second spell at boyhood club Everton, and helped them climb from the bottom of the league to the play-offs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement