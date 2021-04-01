Captain’s armband thrown to the ground by Ronaldo to be auctioned to save sick baby’s life

Angered by the decision, Ronaldo ripped off his captain’s armband and threw it on the ground while walking off the pitch.

The Associated Press reports that the armband was later picked up by a stadium worker and is now being auctioned to pay for the treatment of a six-month-old baby.

The toddler is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy and needs to undergo surgery to correct the problem.

A charity in Serbia is, therefore, helping to raise funds for the baby’s medical bills and is auctioning the armband after obtaining it.