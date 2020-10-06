According to a report by Kumasi based radio station, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) communicated its decision to Kwesi Nyantakyi on Monday.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey joins Arsenal on transfer deadline day

The former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was handed a lifetime ban by FIFA for violating its status after he was captured receiving monies which were suspected to be a bribe in the Anas Number 12 documentary aired in 2018.

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement.

“As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level".

Kwesi Nyantakyi lost his positions as GFA President, CAF 1st Vice President and FIFA Executive Council member and was compelled to sell his club Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities and relocated to Accra).

However, it is understood Kwesi Nyantakyi can return to football administration after 12 years because CAS has reduced the lifetime ban.

Nhyira FM, which is a Kumasi based radio station was the first to report that the lifetime ban slapped on the former GFA capo has been reduced to 12 years

The decision is however yet to be confirmed by the FIFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi and CAS.