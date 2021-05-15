RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Casablanca to stage CAF Champions League final in July

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage if they reach the CAF Champions League final

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage if they reach the CAF Champions League final Creator: -
Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage if they reach the CAF Champions League final AFP

A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final.

Recommended articles

The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw.

The two-time champions forced a 1-1 draw at Mouloudia Alger of Algeria on Friday, making them favourites to reach the semi-finals, where they are likely to meet Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

Wydad hammered Chiefs 4-0 when they met in Group C and although the Moroccans lost the second meeting 1-0 they sent a reserve team to South Africa to avoid Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.

The July 10 final of the CAF Confederation Cup -- the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League -- will be staged in Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin.

Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the centrepiece of a multi-sport complex, can accommodate 67,000 spectators while the Stade l'Amitie General Mathieu Kerekoua in Cotonou has a 20,000 capacity.

Egypt was selected to host the first eight-team CAF Women's Champions League tournament during the second half of this year on dates to be announced.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Liberian president Weah's son sentenced over 'Ibiza-style' parties

George Weah has been president of Liberia since 2018 Creator: ISSOUF SANOGO

Ghanaian sports journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah goes home today

Thomas Freeman's funeral

C.K Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for two European friendlies today

Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups