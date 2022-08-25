RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

Izuchukwu Akawor

Erik Ten Hag will surely love that his new world-class midfielder agrees with what he said after the win over Liverpool.

Casemiro
Casemiro

Manchester United's new signing Carlos Casemiro is ready to work hard in training and matches to help the club win titles.

Casemiro had his first official interview as a Manchester United player and spoke about his attitude to work and mentality.

Casemiro is Red!
Casemiro is Red! Pulse Nigeria

The 30-year-old seems to agree with his new manager Erik Ten Hag that players must be ready to suffer to get to the best level they can.

Ten Hag stated this after United defeated fierce rivals Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag Pulse

"It has to be a way of life and I hope they understand. It's only working - high performance, high level - if you have that spirit and have that focus," the Dutchman said moments after the game.

"If you accept that you have to hurt yourself, you have to suffer, to finally get the best level out of you."

Speaking during his official interview, the 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder agreed with his new manager's belief that players must put in the needed work.

He said that it's important for players to train as they want to play, a line Ten Hag has used earlier in the season.

“For me, you train like you play and I feel that’s key to winning games and titles," Casemiro said.

"You have to train as hard as possible to play at your best, be strong and fully committed.”

Jason Sancho celebrates after scoring the opener I. Manchester United’s win over Liverpool
Jason Sancho celebrates after scoring the opener I. Manchester United’s win over Liverpool Twitter

“I think I’m a player that loves to work hard. A player that gives everything on the pitch, but not just over 90 minutes, in training too, which for me is the most important thing.”

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Trending

Serge Aurier and Leon Balogun are among African players still looking for new clubs
TRANSFERS

Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun, other top African players still without a club

Justin Kluivert is not in Jose Mourinho's plans

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Big-name players still without a club

Diego Costa, Drinkwater, Zidane and other big-name players still without a club

Benjamin Mendy

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her