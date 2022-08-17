RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Tunde Young

The 2022/23 season is now well and truly underway and most clubs have already finished with their transfer business despite the window still open till the end of the month.

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are well-known in the football world.

Here are 7 free agents still available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is still without a club following the expiration of his two-year contract with Manchester United.

The 35-year-old has been linked with multiple teams including Nice, Villarreal and most recently Valencia and it is expected that he will eventually get signed as he still has some quality despite being old.

Brazilian left fullback Marcelo became a free agent this summer after 16 seasons at Real Madrid but is yet to find a new club.

The defender is 34 years old and intends to keep on playing but offers have reportedly been harder to come by than anticipated.

Another 34-year-old Brazilian without a club, Willian recently rescinded his contract at Corinthians because of threats to his life.

The winger is reported to currently be training with English club Fulham where he is expected to sign on a free transfer.

Unlike other names on the list, Andrea Belotti is actually in and around his prime and the 28-year-old is assessing his options having become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract at Torino.

Belotti is widely expected to join AS Roma as he favours a move there and they continue to find the best deal for all parties involved.

27-year-old midfielder Florian Grillitsch is one of the most attractive free agents as he is in his prime years and available without a transfer fee following the expiration of his contract at Hoffenheim.

The Austrian international has been reported to be on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United and also strongly linked with a move to Brighton.

Former Manchester United wonderkid Adnan Januzaj is now 27 years old and without a club having ran out his contract at Real Sociedad.

The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a move to Everton and West Ham are also said to be interested with manager David Moyes a big admirer because of their time together at Manchester United in 2013.

Another ex-Manchester United player, Juan Mata has been a free agent since the expiration of his contract in June but is yet to find a new club.

The 34-year-old reportedly turned down offers from the United States in hopes of still playing at the top level which is proving tougher than he had envisaged.

