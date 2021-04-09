Cavani undecided over future at Man Utd says Solskjaer

"It's not been an easy year either for him or the rest of the world this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up."

Cavani came off the bench in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League quarter-final first-leg win at Granada, making his 28th appearance of a season marred by injuries.

He also served a three-match Football Association ban for using a racial term in a social media post. The striker apologised for any unintentional offence caused.

Solskjaer believes Cavani, who has scored seven times for United, will finish the season strongly despite the potential distractions.

"I'm very sure that we'll get a good version of Edinson for the rest of the season," said the Norwegian.