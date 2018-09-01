Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone

news

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he "assumed responsibility" but called for improvements as the La Liga giants suffered the rude awakening of a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Atletico travelled to the Balaidos stadium desperate to make amends for a 1-1 draw at Valencia in their opening game of the season.

That setback left Simeone's men trailing pacesetters Real Madrid and Barcelona by two points after just two games, and Real were in action later Saturday with Barca to follow on Sunday.

But having made amends with a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano, Atletico dropped points for the second time in the new season after Maximilian Gomez opened Celta's account a minute after the restart and Iago Aspas doubled the hosts' lead six minutes later.

"Celta played very well," conceded Simeone.

"We didn't trouble them, they were sharp and obviously afterwards they knew how to defend their advantage.

"We lacked precision with the chances we had, that's why we failed to score."

Simeone said it was far too early to make assessments, but said: "It's the best thing that can happen to us.

"It's a major wake-up call, for me mainly because against Rayo we weren't good in the final 10 minutes.

"I assume total responsibility for what's happened, because I wasn't clear enough about what I wanted for the second half.

"But I'm not worried, I'm calm. This is a wake-up call."