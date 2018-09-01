Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone


Football Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he "assumed responsibility" but called for improvements as the La Liga giants suffered the rude awakening of a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone struggles to lift his players during a 2-0 league defeat to Celta Vigo. play

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone struggles to lift his players during a 2-0 league defeat to Celta Vigo.

(AFP)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said he "assumed responsibility" but called for improvements as the La Liga giants suffered the rude awakening of a 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Atletico travelled to the Balaidos stadium desperate to make amends for a 1-1 draw at Valencia in their opening game of the season.

That setback left Simeone's men trailing pacesetters Real Madrid and Barcelona by two points after just two games, and Real were in action later Saturday with Barca to follow on Sunday.

But having made amends with a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano, Atletico dropped points for the second time in the new season after Maximilian Gomez opened Celta's account a minute after the restart and Iago Aspas doubled the hosts' lead six minutes later.

"Celta played very well," conceded Simeone.

"We didn't trouble them, they were sharp and obviously afterwards they knew how to defend their advantage.

"We lacked precision with the chances we had, that's why we failed to score."

Simeone said it was far too early to make assessments, but said: "It's the best thing that can happen to us.

"It's a major wake-up call, for me mainly because against Rayo we weren't good in the final 10 minutes.

"I assume total responsibility for what's happened, because I wasn't clear enough about what I wanted for the second half.

"But I'm not worried, I'm calm. This is a wake-up call."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce
Football: Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv Football Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv
Football: Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League Football Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut
Football: Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout Football Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout
Football: Sarri insists more to come despite perfect start from Chelsea Football Sarri insists more to come despite perfect start from Chelsea

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
5 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano...bullet
8 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
9 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
10 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe hurdles a challenge from Teji Savanier in PSG's win at Nimes -- both players were sent off after clashing late on
Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red card
Jumping for joy: Kyle Walker score a stunning second goal for Manchester City
Football Liverpool, Chelsea remain perfect, City maintain chase
Match winner: Kyle Walker's first goal for three years gave Manchester City a 2-1 win over Newcastle
Football Walker winner allows City to celebrate decade of Abu Dhabi glory
"Take a bow": Radja Nainggolan celebrates after scoring on his debut for Inter Milan.
Football Nainggolan breaks Inter duck to seal first win of Serie A season