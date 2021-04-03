Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

"It's obviously great to start and get the goal," said Forrest. "I'm absolutely delighted after what I've been through for the last few months.

"I just want to keep playing games until the end of the season. You miss the pressure of playing with Celtic."

Ryan Christie doubled Celtic's lead two minutes later and substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi added a third in the 79th minute to put a sheen on the scoreline.

Rangers are in action on Sunday when they host Cove Rangers at Ibrox.

There was a lack of cup upsets in the other third round ties as top-flight Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Dundee United and Kilmarnock all overcame lower league opposition to reach the fourth round.