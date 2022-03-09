‘What is £3 billion?’ – Chairman Wontumi wants to buy Premier League club Chelsea

Two weeks ago, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russian billionaire is said to have close ties with President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to several deaths and injuries.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi said his gold-mining business can finance his purchase of the club.

“What I want to do now is to buy Chelsea Football Club. I’m a businessman, I do gold mining and [I can afford] £3 billion,” he said.

“I want to join the bid to buy the club. If I buy Chelsea, one of the first players I bring in is the Brazilain Vinicius Junior… What is £3 billion?”

Chairman Wontumi is currently the owner of the mining firm, Hansol Company Limited and also owns a radio and television station in Kumasi.

It, however, remains to be seen whether the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman indeed has the kind of money to buy Chelsea.