Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich in this season's Champions League following the completion of the group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.
The 2022/23 season will officially kickoff on Tuesday, September 6, with the final to be played in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.
Barcelona who lost 8-2 to the Bundesliga champions in the quarterfinals of the 2019/20 edition, will have their new striker Robert Lewandowski lineup for them against his former club. Meanwhile in Group G Erling Haaland will also return to his old stomping grounds: Borussia Dortmund as a member of Manchester City.
Premier League sides Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea have all been drawn in groups A, D and E, and would face Eredivisie winners Ajax, Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt and Serie A champions AC Milan, respectively.
Below are the complete groups for the 2022/23 season.
Group A
Ajax
Liverpool
Napoli
Rangers
Group B
FC Porto
Atletico Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Group C
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen
Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
Sporting Lisbon
Marseille
Group E
AC Milan
Chelsea
RB Salzburg
Dynamo Zagreb
Group F
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Group G
Manchester City
Sevilla
Borussia Dortmund
Copenhagen
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus
Benfica
Maccabi Haifa