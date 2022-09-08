'We have to improve these errors'- Xavi is worried despite Barcelona's win over Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Czech Republic side.

Barca started well as former AC Milan star Frank Kessie put them ahead in the 13th minute.

Lewandowski show

Robert Lewandowski made it two in the 34th minute with a superb strike from distance. Although Plzen pulled one back with an excellent header from Jan Sykora a minute before half-time, Lewandowski restored Barcelona's lead with a header in the added minute of the first half.

The Spanish giants continued their dominance in the second half as Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with another superb curler to put Barcelona 4-1 ahead.

Ferran Torres' fantastic volley added gloss to the scoreline as Barcelona began their campaign on a winning note.

Xavi wants Barcelona's errors to reduce

However, despite the victory, Xavi is not happy with the goal Barcelona conceded, saying they need to cut out errors at the back.

"We conceded a goal due to our mistake, we have to improve these errors," Xavi said after the game.

However, the former Spain international praised his players, especially Ousmane Dembele, saying his side deserved the win.

"It's hard to highlight something today, but I'll say that our intensity," Xavi added.

"Everything was done well, and the understanding of the match was good."

"Dembélé had suffered a lot in his first years here, but I always said it. He has great abilities, and he deserves everything that is happening to him."

"There are no wingers in the world that can cut inside to both sides like Dembélé can," Xavi concluded.

While the Spanish giants are off to a good start, it does not get easy for them as they face Bayern Munich in their next group game before back-to-back games against Inter Milan.