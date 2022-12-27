CHAN 2023: Black Galaxies to play Egypt U-20 in friendly today

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association said: “The Black Galaxies will play a friendly game against the national U20 team of Egypt, the Young Pharaohs at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

”Ghana's home-based national team are currently in Cairo as part of preparations for the upcoming TotalEnergies African Nations Championship(CHAN) which will be staged in Algeria from January 13- February 4, 2023.

“Tuesday's friendly against Egypt U20 will be the first of friendly games the Black Galaxies will play during their stay in Egypt,” an official statement on the GFA website said on Monday.

Pulse Ghana

The match is to help Coach Annor Walker and his Black Galaxies squad to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament.