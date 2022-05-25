Check out photos of Gyan’s Ghc 150,000 customised watch

It is speculated to cost between GHC120,000 - GHC150,000 each for the three limited edition caveman watches.

The images of the watch which surfaced online is a 24Kt 3 surgical steel watch case, which shows the date of Gyan's book launch, and a customised tourbillon movement featuring a 24-hour revolving jet and cowry.

From the CEO of Caveman Watches' twitter page @anthonydzamefe, a picture post reveals some watchmaking procedures, which feature Gyan and the founder of the watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe.

The watch features a cowry powdered constellation dial garnished with the Asamoah Gyan signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap. The watch was displayed in a lavish piano wood box signed by Baby Jet.

Pulse Ghana

Gyan's book ‘LeGyandary”, is a book detailing the life and career of Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer.

At the launch in Accra, an emotional Asamoah Gyan said he was overwhelmed by the support he had received while writing the memoirs.

“I didn’t expect this level of appreciation. I’m overwhelmed by the love shown,” he said at the launch.