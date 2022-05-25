RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Check out photos of Gyan’s Ghc 150,000 customised watch

Authors:

Evans Effah

Ace Ghanaian footballer and former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, and Caveman CEO Anthony Dzamefe, unveiled the first of three limited edition customised 24 Karat surgical steel watches.

The watch, first of the three watches dubbed "Golden 3 Legacy", was presented at the Kempinski during the launch of Gyan's book, 'LEGYANDARY’.

It is speculated to cost between GHC120,000 - GHC150,000 each for the three limited edition caveman watches.

The images of the watch which surfaced online is a 24Kt 3 surgical steel watch case, which shows the date of Gyan's book launch, and a customised tourbillon movement featuring a 24-hour revolving jet and cowry.

From the CEO of Caveman Watches' twitter page @anthonydzamefe, a picture post reveals some watchmaking procedures, which feature Gyan and the founder of the watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe.

The watch features a cowry powdered constellation dial garnished with the Asamoah Gyan signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap. The watch was displayed in a lavish piano wood box signed by Baby Jet.

Gyan and Caveman CEO .
Gyan and Caveman CEO . Pulse Ghana

Gyan's book ‘LeGyandary”, is a book detailing the life and career of Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer.

At the launch in Accra, an emotional Asamoah Gyan said he was overwhelmed by the support he had received while writing the memoirs.

“I didn’t expect this level of appreciation. I’m overwhelmed by the love shown,” he said at the launch.

Asamoah was, in particular, effusive in his praise for his brother Baffour Gyan, whom he described as “the key to his success.”

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

