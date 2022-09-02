RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Jidechi Chidiezie

The Gabonese becomes the sixth former Arsenal player to join Chelsea in the Premier League era.

Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a permanent transfer from Barcelona.

The former Arsenal forward joins the Thomas Tuchel's side on a two-year contract and that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

The deal which sees Chelsea pay Barcelona £12 million plus Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, makes Aubameyang the 12th player to play for both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League era, and the sixth to join Chelsea having already played for Arsenal.

On becoming a Chelsea player, Aubameyang said: "I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start.

"I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting."

"Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options," Chelsea's chairman Todd Boehly said.

Aubameyang has been handed Chelsea's number 9 jersey
Aubameyang has been handed Chelsea's number 9 jersey Chelsea FC

"We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we’re really looking forward to working with him," he concluded.

Last season, Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for Barcelona, helping them rise from sixth in La Liga when he joined in February to finish as runners-up.

While at Arsenal, he 68 times in 128 Premier League matches, and shared the Golden Boot award in the 2018/19 season with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

His arrival at Chelsea means will once again, work with Tuchel who was his coach when he left Borussia Dortmund for Arsenal in 2017.

