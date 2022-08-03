RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea finally gets revenge on Barcelona by splashing £50 million on Marc Cucurella

Tunde Young

Chelsea have reportedly completed a mega £50 million deal to sign ex-Barcelona player Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Chelsea have reportedly landed Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton for a whopping transfer fee placed at over £50 million.

Acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported the deal to have now been completed with the magic words "here we go" confirming the deal.

The Spanish left-back and left wing-back had previously been linked to Manchester City who reportedly considered Brighton's £50 million valuation to be too high but Chelsea seem to be fine with it.

Fabrizio Romano's tweet read, "Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place between Chelsea and Brighton for more than £50m. Levi Colwill on the verge of joining Brighton soon. Personal terms already agreed, no way for Man City. Cucurella will become Chelsea new signing, done."

The tweet also revealed details on another deal involving Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill heading the other way to Brighton but doesn't specify if it is part of the Cucurella agreement as a player plus cash deal or just another transfer.

Although £50 million plus a promising youngster seems like a high price to pay for Cucurella, Fabrizio reveals that Chelsea does have a buy-back clause inserted in the contract to get their youngster back whenever they want.

24-year-old Cucurella was a Barcelona academy product who played for the B team and remained on their books until they sold him to Getafe in 2020 for €6 million from where he made his way to the Premier League through Brighton last summer.

Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday
Cucurella scored for Brighton in their win against Man United on Saturday Imago

Barcelona were reported to be interested in bringing Cucurella back to the club but have now been beaten to his signature by Chelsea as both clubs continue to tussle with each other this transfer window.

Although signing Cucurella doesn't make up for Chelsea losing out on top targets Raphinha and Jules Kounde to Barcelona, it goes a long way to salvage a bit of pride for the club and its supporters.

