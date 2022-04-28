RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Niyi Iyanda

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th goal of the Premier League season to secure a draw for manchester United against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United with a 62nd minute equalizer against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Manchester United with a 62nd minute equalizer against Chelsea

Manchester United held Champions League hopefuls Chelsea to a draw courtesy of a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary 37 year old striker netted in back to back Premier League games for the first time since he achieved the same feat in the first two games of the season.

Before kickoff, the Manchester United fans staged an early protest against the club owners who they blame for the lack of direction and subsequent mixed fortunes the club has been faced with.

Manchester United fans staging a protest ahead of kickoff
Manchester United fans staging a protest ahead of kickoff Getty Images

Chelsea threatened early on with Reece James looking to grab the opener. The fullback received a good pass and hit a speculative effort but David de Gea easily held on to the weak shot.

James came close again, this time, breaking into the penalty area with the ball before firing a powerful shot which cannoned off a brave defender.

De gea was alert soon again when Kai Havertz took a quick shot towards the middle of the goal, but the Spaniard comfortably denied the Chelsea playmaker. Havertz like James before him, came close soon after, when the German headed a whipped cross towards the goal, but De gea denied him with a good save.

David De Gea was in impervious form against Chelsea
David De Gea was in impervious form against Chelsea Twitter

The breakthrough for Chelsea didn't come until the second half when Marcos Alonso latched onto a good ball played into the box and unleashed a ferocious volley which left David De Gea staring helplessly.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring on the 60th minute
Marcos Alonso opened the scoring on the 60th minute Twitter

The home team have been on a poor run of form, losing their last three of their last four games in the Premier League. However two minutes after conceding the opener, a familiar hero was on hand to rescue them once again.

Nemanja matic hit a searching pass into the Chelsea box and Cristiano Ronaldo controlled perfectly before firing the ball past a helpless Edouard Mendy in goal. That goal takes the Portuguese forward's Premier League goal tally up to 17 for the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Pulse Nigeria

Despite all their dominance, Chelsea could not find the winner, although James came close yet again, this time hitting his powerful shot against the bar as the scores remained the same.

Reece James almost seasled a solid performance with a goal
Reece James almost seasled a solid performance with a goal Twitter

Manchester United relished their first point in three games, but failure to secure all three points today means Chelsea will continue to look over their shoulder at their close rivals challenging for Champions League football.

