Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros.

Jacob Party has indicated that aside from Arsenal, Juventus and Chelsea were also interested in signing the 27-year-old midfielder.

“We actually weren't disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come for Partey," he told Joy FM.

“We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea, and so forth. So about all these, we knew God was with us.”

"From that minute we started to dance to 'Party after Party'."

Partey senior admitted that he was very busy after the news that his son was joining Arsenal.

"It wasn't easy! I wondered if I was the Vice President," he said.

"The calls were successive from FM stations and others but I made sure to respond to all and my wife prepared some banku and okro soup for our celebration."

Thomas Partey featured in Ghana’s final international friendly against Qatar on Monday in Turkey and is set jet off to London to start his Arsenal adventure.