Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle


Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle

Chelsea required an own goal from Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin to maintain their 100 percent start to the Premier League season as the Blues ground out a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard scored the opening goal at Newcastle play

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard scored the opening goal at Newcastle

(AFP)

Chelsea required an own goal from Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin to maintain their 100 percent start to the Premier League season as the Blues ground out a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday.

Yedlin deflected Marcos Alonso's shot into his own net in the 87th minute to settle a match that had threatened to end in frustration for Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

Earlier, Chelsea needed a penalty from Eden Hazard to finally breach a black and white wall erected by manager Rafa Benitez, whose defensive approach succeeded for 76 minutes.

The Newcastle manager acknowledged the massive gap in quality between the two sets of players, packing his defence and granting Chelsea the ball for 80 percent of the game.

It was possession that they were unable to turn into goals until Fabian Schar's challenge on Spanish defender Alonso produced a penalty.

Newcastle responded with a goal from Joselu in a rare attack and looked set to steal a point before Chelsea's last-gasp winner made it three successive victories for the Blues.

Benitez will say his approach was justified and it acknowledged the gap in quality between the two squads.

Before this game he earmarked Sarri's team as genuine title candidates and even gave them the edge over Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal, so Benitez was never likely to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea.

Jorginho, a player Benitez bought while he was in charge of Napoli, prompted intelligently in midfield and Hazard, starting for the first time this season, twisted and turned as he probed for a gap in Newcastle's defence that often featured nine men in front of keeper Martin Dubravka.

But too often, Chelsea failed to find a way through and were particularly frustrated in the first 45 minutes.

Hazard placed two shots wide, while Antonio Rudiger and Pedro was also off-target before Pedro finally forced Dubravka to make a save.

Dramatic finish

It was a satisfying half for Benitez, who saw his side create two opportunities on the break when Kepa Arrizabalaga had to save from Jacob Murphy and Salomon Rondon wasted an excellent chance by heading wide.

At the interval, Newcastle must have sensed they could collect at least a point, a target that appeared to be more difficult before the start when Benitez was forced to rule out two of his most influential players, Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey.

The official line was that both were injured, although there were unconfirmed rumours that a training ground argument between Lascelles and Benitez had prompted the manager to leave him out.

Benitez insisted, however: "Shelvey has been playing with pain, we tell him you cannot carry on with pain because it will stop him. Jamaal came in with ankle problem."

It meant four of Newcastle's summer signings were starting a game for the first time in a line-up and two of them -- Schar and Federico Fernandez -- were at the heart of Newcastle's defence.

Both performed well, particularly in the second half when the pattern was the same but Chelsea delivered more crosses towards Alvaro Morata as they started to run out of patience.

Rudiger almost made the breakthrough when he powered a shot against the bar in the 72nd minute, shortly before Hazard's penalty.

Even the most optimistic Newcastle supporter must have feared the worst, but Joselu's 83rd minute header offered them hope before Chelsea won it in dramatic fashion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Football: 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle
Football: Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
8 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko...bullet
9 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana...bullet
10 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start
Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Abramovich Russian billionaire not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy (R) is set to join Schalke for 16 million euros ($18.6m), according to reports on Sunday.
Football Germany midfielder Rudy quits Bayern for Schalke - reports
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille