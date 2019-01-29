Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in the news in the January transfer window, with Chelsea having already rejected about three offers from Bayern Munich including a £35m bid for the payer’s signature.

The 18-year-old who has made just five starts in Chelsea shirt this season, with none coming in the Premier League has expressed concerns over limited playing time and decided to put in a transfer request, after he didn’t get assurance of plenty of much playing time.

Chelsea have however, indicated their commitment to hold on to Callum Hudson-Odoi who is one of the best teenagers in the world currently, according to assistant coach of the club Gianfranco Zola

"We believe in what he can do for this club," Zola said. "We don't know many 18-year-olds who are playing as much as him. It shows we believe in him."

Chelsea's stance means that Hudson-Odoi's value is likely to drop when he enters the last year of his contract in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi scored in the 3-0 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday but is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea.