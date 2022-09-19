RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

Niyi Iyanda Tunde Young

Chelsea are close to unveiling a new Director of football who reportedly found the likes of Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly set to unveil new Sporting director after verbal agreement

Barely two weeks after the sacking of German coach Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has unveiled the next step in his ambitious rebuild of the London club.

According to a tweet from Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano, the American business tycoon has reportedly finalized a deal to bring in Christoph Freund as the new director of football at Stamford Bridge.

The 45 year old Freund comes with a lot of pedigree as he is known for his use of data in unearthing interesting prospects. He is widely believed to have been pivotal in the signing of current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and the exciting Benjamin Sesko.

His signing is a welcomed development for many Chelsea fans who believe that despite the eye-watering £271.1million spent in the transfer window, most of the dealings looked out of place and the team does not look stronger than it did last season.

Fans and Pundits alike believe that Chelsea have underperformed so far this season Imago

Romano also claims that new manager Graham Potter is reportedly pleased with the Austrian’s profile and feels that he has the pedigree to help him implement Boehly’s long term vision for the club.

Although the verbal agreement is in place and Salzburg are reportedly willing to let their man explore what is undoubtedly an exciting opportunity, the deal is not expected to be finalized until early next week.

