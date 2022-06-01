Chelsea set to lose the best football director in the world as “Iron Lady” departs

The 47-year old Russian is reportedly going to step down from her role which she has occupied since 2014 but will now reportedly leave the club after the summer transfer window.

The report comes just a few days after American tycoon, Todd Boehly completed his £4.25billion takeover of the club.

Marina Granovskaia was named the best club director in European football in December 2021, an accolade she still holds to this day.

Why is Marina leaving?

No official connection has been made, linking Marina’s departure to Todd Boehly’s arrival but that is the most obvious conclusion.

The Russian-Canadian supremo is well known as a trusted aide to Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s former owner who was forced to sell the club under controversial circumstances.

Marina’s close ties to Abramovich could most likely be the reason for her imminent departure from Stamford Bridge.

She first started working with the Russian oligarch as a personal assistant in 1997 and moved to London with him in 2003 when Abramovich bought Chelsea.

It is entirely likely that Granovskaia wants to quit out of loyalty to Roman with whom she has a 25-year working relationship.

What next for Chelsea?

The reports announcing Marina Granovskaia’s imminent exit from Chelsea also revealed the club to be lining up Andrea Berta as her replacement.

The 50-year old Italian is currently the director of Spanish club, Atletico Madrid, a role he has occupied since 2017.

But pending his reported appointment, Marina Granovskaia will oversee the transfer deals this summer with the club in a rebuilding process.