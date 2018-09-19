Chelsea signs new five-year deal with Ethan Ampadu

news

Ethan Ampadu has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Wales international, who can play in defence or midfield, has yet to make an appearance for the club this season but impressed during pre-season and starred for Wales when they beat Ireland 4-1 earlier in September.

The Welshman has featured seven times for the first team, mostly in cup games, and is yet to play for Maurizio Sarri's team this season.

He made his first international start earlier this month in the 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm really proud and happy," Ampadu told Chelsea's official website after signing his extension. "I'm looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was equally as pleased.

"Ethan has shown great potential and unbelievable maturity since arriving at Chelsea a year ago," she added. "In this short time he convinced a lot of people with his exceptional quality and mentality and we look forward to watching him develop into a key player for the club over the coming years.

Ampadu made his senior Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup in September 2017, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to start a game for the London side.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he plans to talk to Chelsea about signing Ampadu on loan in January.

Ethan Ampadu whose father Kwame Ampadu of Ghanaian decent has chosen to play for the Wales national team