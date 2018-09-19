Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea signs new five-year deal with Ethan Ampadu


Premier League Chelsea signs new five-year deal with Ethan Ampadu

The Chelsea starlet has been handed a five year deal by the Blues

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea signs new five-year deal with Ethan Ampadu play

Chelsea signs new five-year deal with Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Wales international, who can play in defence or midfield, has yet to make an appearance for the club this season but impressed during pre-season and starred for Wales when they beat Ireland 4-1 earlier in September.

The Welshman has featured seven times for the first team, mostly in cup games, and is yet to play for Maurizio Sarri's team this season.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

He made his first international start earlier this month in the 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm really proud and happy," Ampadu told Chelsea's official website after signing his extension. "I'm looking forward to the next five years and all I have got to do now is continue to work hard, and hopefully good things will happen."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was equally as pleased.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

"Ethan has shown great potential and unbelievable maturity since arriving at Chelsea a year ago," she added. "In this short time he convinced a lot of people with his exceptional quality and mentality and we look forward to watching him develop into a key player for the club over the coming years.

Ampadu made his senior Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup in September 2017, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to start a game for the London side.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he plans to talk to Chelsea about signing Ampadu on loan in January.

Ethan Ampadu whose father Kwame Ampadu of Ghanaian decent has chosen to play for the Wales national team

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers
European Club Football: Real Madrid return to Champions League after 843 days of reign European Club Football Real Madrid return to Champions League after 843 days of reign
Football: Dudelange insist they can stand up to Europe's elite Football Dudelange insist they can stand up to Europe's elite
Football: Liverpool's band of brothers fire Champions League warning Football Liverpool's band of brothers fire Champions League warning
Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record Messi surpasses Ronaldo to set new Champions League record
Football: Kane can't shoulder Spurs goalscoring burden alone, says Lamela Football Kane can't shoulder Spurs goalscoring burden alone, says Lamela

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 The GOAT Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score 400 league goals in Europebullet
2 Comparison Neymar vs Salah head-to-head ahead of PSG vs Liverpool clashbullet
3 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
4 Africa U-17 Nations cup These five reasons led to Black Starlets...bullet
5 Schedules Fixtures and time for the opening day Champions League...bullet
6 Football Super sub Firmino hands Liverpool flying Champions...bullet
7 Black Stars I owe Ghanaians no explanation for my call-ups-...bullet
8 Video Ngolo Kante dined with strangers after missing trainbullet
9 Good Start Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Results and goals on first day...bullet

Top Videos

1 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
2 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Football The best works Sulley Muntari's 4FK Motorsport have...bullet
7 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Roberto Firmino (centre) scored the decisive goal for Liverpool in their 3-2 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain
Football Firmino good enough with one eye, says Liverpool's Mane
Lionel Messi had plenty to celebrate as Barcelona thrashed PSV in the Champions League
Football Messi and Dembele shine but work still to do for Barcelona
Tottenham defender Ben Davies reacts after defeat to Inter Milan in the group stage of the Champions League
Football What's going wrong at Spurs?
Germany defender Jerome Boateng says he wants clear-the-air talks with Bayern Munich bosses Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, who he says have not supported him enough in public.
Football Boateng wants clear-the-air talks with Bayern bosses
X
Advertisement