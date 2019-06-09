Chelsea midfielder Willian has been baptised in the River Jordan during a holiday in Israel.
The Brazilian is on holiday in Israel and posted snaps of the event to his popular Instagram account.
Willian wrote the caption: “Joy in reaffirming my baptism, in a place that I consider extremely important. Jordan river!"
Willian is a devout Christian and baptism is a huge part of the religion.
The Bible claims Jesus Christ was baptised in the River Jordan.
And it is a deeply symbolic part of the world for those of the Christian faith.
Former Chelsea teammate Diego Costa responded to the snaps with a smiley emoji.
While Spurs rival and Brazil pal Lucas Moura replied: “Glory to God! How wonderful, my brother. I'll still know this place."