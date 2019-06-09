Chelsea midfielder Willian has been baptised in the River Jordan during a holiday in Israel.

The Brazilian is on holiday in Israel and posted snaps of the event to his popular Instagram account.

Willian wrote the caption: “Joy in reaffirming my baptism, in a place that I consider extremely important. Jordan river!"

Willian is a devout Christian and baptism is a huge part of the religion.

The Bible claims Jesus Christ was baptised in the River Jordan.

And it is a deeply symbolic part of the world for those of the Christian faith.

Former Chelsea teammate Diego Costa responded to the snaps with a smiley emoji.

While Spurs rival and Brazil pal Lucas Moura replied: “Glory to God! How wonderful, my brother. I'll still know this place."