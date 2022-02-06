Chelsea to play Al Hilal in Club World Cup semi-finals

Abdoulay Diaby struck first for UAE Pro League champions Al Jazira, but Al Hilal responded with two goals before half-time from former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and Matheus Pereira.

Mohamed Kanno headed in a corner to increase Al Hilal's lead on 57 minutes and Salem Al Dawsari added a fourth with a composed finish at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Moussa Marega and Andre Carrillo completed a thumping win with late goals for Leonardo Jardim's side, the record four-time Asian champions and 17-time Saudi league winners.

Al Hilal will take on European champions Chelsea at the same ground on Wednesday for a place in the February 12 final.

African giants Al Ahly meet Palmeiras of Brazil in the first semi-final at Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich won the most recent edition of the Club World Cup, which features the champions of the six continental confederations along with the top team in the host nation.