RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Authors:

David Ben

Following Chelsea's dramatic draw with Tottenham on Sunday, the Blues have made a desperate move in search of attacking reinforcements.

Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports
Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports

Chelsea have certainly been left with a certain level of frustration in this summer's transfer window.

The Blues have managed to make about four signings regardless but still, look a bit short of the kind of depth they need.

Chelsea managed to sign Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Marc Cucurella, having spent £150 million on recruitments this summer after missing out on some key targets.

Chelsea kicked off the Premier League season with a far from a convincing win over Everton in their season opener before settling for a point at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League game of the season
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League game of the season Pulse Nigeria

The Blues dropped points in dramatic fashion having been ahead in the game twice with Thomas Tuchel taking out his frustrations on Spurs coach Antonio Conte, during and after the game.

At the end of the London derby, reports emerged that Chelsea had made a £40 million offer to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old winger has long been a target for Newcastle but the Blues are now keen to sign the winger-turned-striker from Everton who are reportedly short of cash as per Evening Standard.

Everton's Anthony Gordon
Everton's Anthony Gordon Imago

Everton could be ready to sell Gordon who is currently valued at £45m, with Frank Lampard keen to raise funds to acquire a proven striker since Richarlison's summer exit to Spurs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to tackle fitness issues and Lampard has so far had to utilize Gordon in a more central position in his absence.

Chelsea's interest in Gordon adds to a long list of Chelsea attacking targets with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on the Blues shortlist.

However, latest reports have now claimed that Chelsea have seen their initial bid for Anthony Gordon rejected as per Sky Sports via ESPN.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon.
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon. Pulse Nigeria

The 21-year-old winger was given the No. 10 jersey by Everton in the summer and has been forced into a striker's role early this season due to injuries to other players.

The report also suggests that Everton will demand at least £50m to even consider a deal, and Newcastle United could be prepared to re-join the race if Chelsea have an offer accepted.

Gordon scored four goals from 35 appearances in the Premier League last season and helped the Toffees survive relegation as well.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports

    Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

  • Social media reactions to Real Madrid's win against Almeria in La Liga on Sunday

    Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

  • Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby

    Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Trending

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Neymar and Mbappe scored in PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday night in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Watch: Kylian Mbappe can't hide Messi frustration despite PSG win against Montpellier

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players