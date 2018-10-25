Pulse.com.gh logo
Chelsea voted the most hated club in the Premier League

It might come as a surprise to many but Chelsea have been voted the most hated club in the Premier League.

  • Published:
play

Chelsea have emerged the most hated club in the English Premier League.

According to the report, Manchester United and Liverpool are second and third respectively.

According to a Sportbible report, citing a survey conducted by The Mirror, football fans were mandated to list clubs in the current EPL log they love and hate.

At the end of the exercise, the final results were quite interesting, as Chelsea emerged the most hated with 68.7% while Manchester United after garnering 68.1% finish second.

Since the era of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have witnessed a new lease of life after the Russian splashed out billions of pounds to re-brand the club.

Perhaps, this move may have accounted for the hatred from rival club fans, that saw the Blues emerging the fans most hated club.

Furthermore, a further breakdown of the survey showed that Liverpool ended up on the third spot with 52.8% while the trio of West Ham (47.6%), Arsenal (46.2%) and Tottenham (43.5%) completed the top six.

 

Below are the final results:

Chelsea - 68.7%

Man Utd - 68.1%

Liverpool - 52.8%

West Ham - 47.6%

Arsenal - 46.2%

Tottenham - 43.5%

Man City - 38.7%

Cardiff - 36.5%

Crystal Palace - 29.7%

Everton - 27.0%

Watford - 24.0%

Newcastle - 23.5%

Wolves - 20.1%

Leicester - 18.9%

Southampton - 16.3%

Brighton - 16.2%

Fulham - 15.0%

Burnley - 13.3%

Bournemouth - 10.2%

Huddersfield - 9.7%

Interestingly, the report also showed the EPL clubs, the fans appreciate.

In this category, an average of 35.8% of the supporters revealed they loved Burnley, followed by Bournemouth with (32.9%), Huddersfield (30.2%), Manchester City (28.3%), Newcastle (27.1%) and Fulham (27.1%).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

