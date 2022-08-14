RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Authors:

David Ben

Kalidou Koulibaly scored a beauty as Tuchel's tricky Blues were held by Conte's Lilywhites with both managers clashing at full-time.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday

Chelsea recorded a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022.

Both teams dropped points in their second game the season in the highly-anticipated North London derby.

Senegal International made his home debut for the Blues and wasted no time in announcing his arrival.

Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs
Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs Twitter

The 31-year-old latched on to a corner from fellow new signing Marc Cucurella in the 19th minute, hitting a beautiful first-time volley to give Chelsea the deserved lead.

Tuchel's side dominated proceedings for most of the first 45 as the host went into the break with a slender lead.

Spurs roared back into the game in the second half, after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's controversial goal in the 68th minute to draw Spurs level.

Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday
Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday Imago

Following Højbjerg's goal, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel had a briefly heated exchange on the touchline as Spurs looked to find a way back in the game.

However, Chelsea would eventually end up having the final say with Reece James giving the Blues the lead once more nine minutes later to send the Stamford Bridge crowd into a wild frenzy.

Conte's men tried to find a leveller for the second time right until the final whistle.

And their resilience paid off with Harry Kane heading home in the very last minute of added time to steal a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby
Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby Imago

Following the full-time whistle there was a bit of a moment between both managers as Tuchel and Conte shook hands.

Both managers had to be separated and were both awarded red cards following the dramatic squabble at full-time.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Conte and Tuchel clash at full-time in the London derby

    Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

  • Thomas Tuchel Anthony Taylor (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

  • Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had to be separated at full-time as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenhma Hotspur on Sunday

    Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Trending

Abedi Pele and wife Maha mark 35th wedding anniversary

Abedi Pele, wife mark 35th wedding anniversary

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend