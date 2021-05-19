Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some describing his behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.

Chelsea were able to enact revenge when the two teams met again in the Premier League on Tuesday, this time the Blues triumphing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The game was, however, nearly marred following a tense touchline brawl towards the end of the match.

Amartey, who was an unused substitute, was once again in the thick of affairs after clashing with Chelsea’s Thiago Silva.

The Ghanaian had attempted to separate his teammates from the confusion but was wildly confronted by Silva and Mason Mount.

Amartey was subsequently shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean for his role in the escalation of the row.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Rudiger said his team wanted to punish the Foxes for Amartey’s actions.

“We wanted to show to them because the top four is on the line, and unfortunately some people of them, they don’t know how to celebrate, and we had to punish them, 100%,” the defender said.

“After we lost the final, we talked with each other that it was a massive game… As I said, some people from them gave us a bit more motivation, from Saturday.

“Congratulations to them [Leicester], they won and everything, celebrate, but don’t disrespect the club’s history, this is a bit bigger than you.”

Meanwhile, Silva’s wife, Isabelle, also took to Twitter to praise her husband for confronting Amartey.