RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that his team wanted to punish Leicester City for Daniel Amartey’s ‘disrespectful’ actions towards the Blues.

Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger
Chelsea wanted to punish Leicester for Amartey’s actions – Rudiger Pulse Ghana

The Foxes won their first-ever FA Cup trophy when defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, thanks to a wonder strike by Youri Tielemans.

Recommended articles

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some describing his behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.

Chelsea were able to enact revenge when the two teams met again in the Premier League on Tuesday, this time the Blues triumphing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The game was, however, nearly marred following a tense touchline brawl towards the end of the match.

Amartey, who was an unused substitute, was once again in the thick of affairs after clashing with Chelsea’s Thiago Silva.

The Ghanaian had attempted to separate his teammates from the confusion but was wildly confronted by Silva and Mason Mount.

Amartey was subsequently shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean for his role in the escalation of the row.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Rudiger said his team wanted to punish the Foxes for Amartey’s actions.

“We wanted to show to them because the top four is on the line, and unfortunately some people of them, they don’t know how to celebrate, and we had to punish them, 100%,” the defender said.

“After we lost the final, we talked with each other that it was a massive game… As I said, some people from them gave us a bit more motivation, from Saturday.

“Congratulations to them [Leicester], they won and everything, celebrate, but don’t disrespect the club’s history, this is a bit bigger than you.”

Meanwhile, Silva’s wife, Isabelle, also took to Twitter to praise her husband for confronting Amartey.

“That’s right Thiago Silva. Show who’s boss,” she tweeted, accompanied by a photo of the incident.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

C.K Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for two European friendlies today

Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups

North Korea pull out of World Cup qualifiers

North Korea have pulled out of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Kurt SCHORRER