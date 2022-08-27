RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Raheem Sterling finally opened his Chelsea account in brilliant fashion as the Blues bounced back on Saturday with a win over the Foxes. Here's how fans reacted.

Social media reactions to Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City

Chelsea recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022.

The Blues faced Leicester without their manager at the dug-out.

Tomas Tuchel was on Friday slapped with a touchline bine following his row with Spurs coach Antonio Conte in their dramatic London derby clash two weeks ago.

Chelsea and Leicester contested fiercely in the first-half with the Blues being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher picked up his second yellow of the afternoon in the 28th minute.

Sterling scored a brace for Chelsea in their win against Leicester on Saturday Twitter

Both sides failed to find the opener in the first period and had to make the fans wait until the second 45.

Raheem Sterling finally grabbed his first Chelsea goal, just two minutes from the restart - assisted by another summer signing Marc Cucurella to give Chelsea the lead.

Sterling then doubled his side's advantage again, in the 63rd minute after latching beautifully on to Reece James' superb cross.

Leicester tried to fight back and soon pulled a goal back in the 66th minute with Harvey Barnes giving the Foxes a fighting chance.

Raheem Sterling grabbed his first Chelsea goal against Leicester City Twitter

Leicester toiled all afternoon to level terms and at least grab a point, but in the end could not, as Tuchel's men held on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at the Bridge.

Brendan Rodgers' losing streak with the Foxes continued as Leicester have now failed to win any of their opening fixtures this season.

Following the win for Chelsea, fans took to social media to react. Here are some top reactions below:

