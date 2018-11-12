Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Chelsea's Hazard happy but tired

Eden Hazard may be feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule but the Belgium midfielder has insisted he is still enjoying life at Chelsea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard, in action for Chelsea during Sunday's goalless draw with Everton, is still enjoying life at Stamford Bridge play

Eden Hazard, in action for Chelsea during Sunday's goalless draw with Everton, is still enjoying life at Stamford Bridge

(AFP)

Eden Hazard may be feeling the effects of a gruelling schedule but the Belgium midfielder has insisted he is still enjoying life at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old Hazard starred as Belgium finished an impressive third at this year's World Cup in Russia and then played his part in helping Chelsea make an unbeaten 12-match start to the Premier League season with seven goals.

Hazard missed three games with a back injury but played a full 90 minutes for the first time since October 20 during a fractious goalless draw with Everton on Sunday.

By extending their unbeaten start to the season, the Blues were left in third place -- four points behind leaders Manchester City and two adrift of second-placed Liverpool heading into the international break.

"Believe me, I am tired," Hazard told talkSPORT radio on Monday. "But I think I'm in good condition to play.

"Last year I got an injury with my ankle for three months. So that's why I'm fresh now.

"And when you are happy on the pitch you can try some things. I'm just enjoying myself," he added, with Chelsea set to resume their league campaign against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on November 24.

Hazard's contract expires in June 2020 and there has long been speculation over whether he will sign a new deal keeping him at Stamford Bridge or pursue a "dream" move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"For the last seven years with Chelsea, I have always enjoyed myself," said Hazard, who signed from French club Lille.

"When I am on the pitch I try to give happiness, first to me and then to the fans who are watching the game.

"At the moment, we are doing well and that's why I am doing well. So I am happy to play at the moment."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports
Football: Qatar considering Iran offer to host World Cup teams: organiser Football Qatar considering Iran offer to host World Cup teams: organiser
Football: FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports Football FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports
Football: Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack Football Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack
Football: Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules Football Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules
Football: PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps Football PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned against his side worrying about the form of champions Manchester City as they look to win the Premier League title
Football Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest
Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
 
Football Martial, Pogba and Mendy out of France's key Nations League match
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
X
Advertisement