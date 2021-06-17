RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's Tomori makes Milan move permanent with four-year deal

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tomori arrived in Milan on loan in January.

Tomori arrived in Milan on loan in January. Creator: Marco BERTORELLO
Tomori arrived in Milan on loan in January. AFP

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has made his loan move to AC Milan permanent agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A runners-up on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old English player arrived last January on loan with the club exercising their option to buy for a reported 28 million euro ($33.4 million).

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea," the club said in a statement. 

"The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the club until 30 June 2025."

Canada-born defender Tomori joined Chelsea in 2016, but fell out of favour with previous coach Frank Lampard, making just four appearances last season, with only one in the Premier League, before deciding to move to Italy.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season to return to Champions League football for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

6 players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020

6 players of Ghanaian descent who’ll be playing at Euro 2020

‘Jerome Boateng is best defender in the world’ – KP Boateng surprised Germany dropped his brother

‘Jerome Boateng is best defender in the world’ – KP Boateng surprised Germany dropped his brother

Video: Boxer Ayitey Powers organises funeral for TB Joshua in Ghana; Bukom Banku attends

Video: Boxer Ayitey Powers organises funeral for TB Joshua in Ghana; Bukom Banku attends

FA Cup round of 32 draw: Hearts paired against Windy Professionals, Kotoko face Thunderbolt FC

FA Cup round of 32 draw: Hearts paired against Windy Professionals, Kotoko face Thunderbolt FC