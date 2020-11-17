According to the reports he passed out after battling with illness on Monday November 16, 2020.

It is understood Frank Quist died at the 37 Military Hospital where he was on admission for a couple of days.

However, the Ministry for Youth and Sports is yet to release an official statement on the death of its Chief Director.

Quist recently received items for fumigation of all Ghana Premier League centres from Tebel Ghana limited, a Ghanaian company which specialises in disinfection and fumigation.