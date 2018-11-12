news

Chievo captain Sergio Pellissier on Monday slammed coach Gian Piero Ventura's decision to quit as coach of the Serie A strugglers after just four games in charge.

Ex-Italy manager Ventura informed his players of his decision after Sunday's 2-2 draw against Bologna, saying he did not believe he could save them from relegation.

"Crazy!!! In 22 seasons as a professional I thought I'd seen everything, but I have to admit that there's always something new," the 39-year-old striker said in a post on Instagram.

It was the first point for Ventura after three defeats as the side from Verona broke out of negative territory to sit on zero points after 12 games, having being deducted three points for false accounting.

"A tough summer with the capital gains problem, a start of the season to be forgotten and to top it all, the resignation of a coach who, as soon as he got here, already wanted out.

"In this photo you can see all the anger I have right now," continued Pellissier who posted a picture of himself.

"However at Chievo, we're used to being always in difficulty and we'll go out with our heads held high."

"We'll start over from scratch and this time we will be even stronger.

"Those who love this team can't abandon them, just because things are bad.

"Don't be like Ventura. You win and lose together. That's how it must be in a team. Don't give up until it’s over."

Ventura, 70, had been bidding to redeem his tarnished reputation after the disgrace of failing to lead the Azzurri to the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

The veteran manager has a long coaching career at club level in Italy with spells at including Torino, Napoli, Sampdoria, Udinese and Hellas Verona.