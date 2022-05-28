RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

Authors:

Tunde Young

In honour of the Children's Day celebration, here are 5 players who won our hearts as kids but failed to fulfil their enormous potential.

Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential
Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential

In the spirit of Children's Day, let us today remember some of the best African youngsters in the game whose football careers never materialised as expected.

Recommended articles

So, in no particular order, here are 5 child prodigies in recent history who for whatever reason did not have the football career they were projected to.

Nigerian striker Chrisantus Macauley burst onto the scene at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea where he scored seven goals to win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards en route to Nigeria winning the title.

16-year old Chrisantus Macauley shone bright at the 2007 U-FIFA World Cup
16-year old Chrisantus Macauley shone bright at the 2007 U-FIFA World Cup Imago

He then signed for German club Hamburg as a 17-year old but failed to make an impact and was subsequently loaned out to begin a journeyman career.

African XI of the season

Who will be the first Nigerian to enter the PL Hall of Fame?

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Now 31 years old, Macauley plays for FF Jaro in the lower divisions of Finland, his 14th club of an ultimately disappointing career.

Chrisantus Macauley has since spent his career as a journeyman
Chrisantus Macauley has since spent his career as a journeyman Imago

Stanley Okoro dazzled as a 16-year old at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup as the hosts, Nigeria finished as the runners-up, earning the nickname ‘Little Messi’ for his skillful left foot which was similar to Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Stanley Okoro
Stanley Okoro Just Football

Okoro earned a move to Spain shortly after and failed to break into the Almeria first team and was soon back in the Nigeria Professional Football League where he still plays as a 29-year old.

Ghanaian striker Nii Lamptey drew global attention at the u-17 World Championship in 1991 and even received the blessing of the legendary Pele who dubbed him as his successor.

Nii Lamptey was expected to accomplish much more in his career than he did
Nii Lamptey was expected to accomplish much more in his career than he did Imago

But as you can probably already guess, it never quite worked out for Lamptey who failed to make an impact at Anderlecht, PSV, Coventry and Aston Villa, he played for 14 total clubs before retiring in 2008.

Despite being the brother of Super Eagles legend, Tijani Babangida, Haruna Babangida had talents of his own and was snapped up by Ajax as a 13-year old.

A move to Barcelona soon materialised and the 15-year old became the youngest player to feature in a pre-season game for the Catalan giants but it all soon came crashing down.

Haruna Babangida
Haruna Babangida FCBARCELONA.COM

Haruna played most of his time for Barcelona B, followed by moves to nine more clubs in a career that ended in Malta in 2015.

Another gem from the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Souleymane Coulibaly was the star of the 2011 tournament in Mexico where he scored nine goals for Ivory Coast and was dubbed ‘the next Drogba’.

Souleymane Coulibaly
Souleymane Coulibaly DailyMail

The 16-year old was immediately snapped up by Tottenham but he never played a single game for them and was eventually released and now plays for Tunisian club Etoile Du Sahel, his tenth club as a 27-year old.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Five African child prodigies who failed to fulfil their potential

    ‘Little Messi’, Chrisantus Macauley and other unfulfilled African child prodigies

  • Anas Exposé: GFA clears Sannie Daara of any wrongdoing

    Anas Exposé: GFA clears Sannie Daara of any wrongdoing

  • Antoine Semenyo: England-born striker models in Ghana jersey after Black Stars call-up

    Antoine Semenyo: England-born striker models in Ghana jersey after Black Stars call-up

Trending

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Watch: Fans blast Roma’s Mancini for punching Afena-Gyan during title celebrations

Watch: Fans blast Roma’s Mancini for punching Afena-Gyan during title celebrations

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema

Alphonso Davies breaks up with footballer girlfriend Jordyn Huitema
PREMIER LEAGUE

3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham both need wins in their final games to maintain any hope of qualifying for the Champions League