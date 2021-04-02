Chinese football urged to 'add glory' to ruling Communist Party

"The big ship of professional football is moving forward and we may encounter some reefs and storms.

"I hope that everyone will work together, share honour and disgrace, and reach victory."

China under President Xi Jinping launched a programme in 2015 to make the country a leading power in football.

However, Jiangsu's abrupt demise, just over 100 days after winning the Chinese league title for the first time, raised fresh doubts about those ambitions.

Chen told clubs that there was an extra onus on Chinese football this year because July will be 100 years since the founding of the ruling Communist Party.