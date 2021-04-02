RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chinese football urged to 'add glory' to ruling Communist Party

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

China's top football official urged teams to make the Communist Party proud and said that the sport in the country is at "a historical turning point", days after champions Jiangsu FC were kicked out.

China under President Xi Jinping launched a programme in 2015 to make the country a leading power in football

POOL

Chinese Football Association president Chen Xuyuan attempted to turn the page on a chapter that has been hugely damaging to the reputation of football in the world's most populous nation.

Jiangsu in February said they were ceasing operations after struggling owners Suning pulled the plug on the team, then on Monday the CFA confirmed that the club would not compete in the new Chinese Super League season.

With kick-off now confirmed for April 20, Chen talked of a "new image and face of Chinese football".

"Whether we can make new progress depends on our togetherness," he said in comments carried on the CFA's website, following a meeting with club executives in Shanghai on Thursday.

"The big ship of professional football is moving forward and we may encounter some reefs and storms.

"I hope that everyone will work together, share honour and disgrace, and reach victory."

China under President Xi Jinping launched a programme in 2015 to make the country a leading power in football.

However, Jiangsu's abrupt demise, just over 100 days after winning the Chinese league title for the first time, raised fresh doubts about those ambitions.

Chen told clubs that there was an extra onus on Chinese football this year because July will be 100 years since the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

"Add glory to the centenary of the founding of the party," he said.

Chinese football, which gained a reputation in recent years for heavy spending on the likes of Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Paulinho, has dramatically tightened its belt after nearly 20 clubs went under in the past two years.

pst/dma/jah

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Masquerades kneel as pastor prays for them in public

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Rick Ross