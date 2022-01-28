RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chris Hughton: Ex-West Ham manager arrives in Ghana for vacant Black Stars job

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Chris Hughton has landed in Ghana to be interviewed for the Black Stars head coach role.

Hughton was born in the UK to an Irish mother but has Ghanaian roots due to his father being Ghanaian.

Joy Sports reports that he is one of four coaches who will be interviewed in the coming days for the Ghana coaching job.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions are currently without a coach after Milovan Rajevac was sacked on Wednesday.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) parted ways with the Serbian on the commendation of a technical report from the management committee.

Rajevac had come under intense pressure following Ghana’s poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The 68-year-old supervised the Black Stars’ worse performance at the tournament after the team finished bottom in Group C without winning a single game.

His sacking, however, means the GFA must find a replacement before the Black Stars face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup play-offs in March.

Hughton is a very experienced manager, having managed several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham.

He also has some experience in international football after serving as assistant manager for the Republic of Ireland from 2003 to 2005.

Other managers who have been linked to the vacant coaching role are Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, Aston Villa youth coach George Boateng and former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko.

