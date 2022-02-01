Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the former Tottenham and West Ham boss as a man who can build a team with average materials.
Chris Hughton can rebuild Black Stars, Otto Addo is just a second coach – Majority Leader
The Majority Leader in Parliament has given the clearest hint that Chris Hughton is the government’s choice to become Black Stars coach.
He further took a swipe at Otto Addo, who is currently the choice of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
"Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that's Ghana's situation now,” the Majority Leader told Accra-based Angel FM.
“Our materials are not good so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund.”
The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after the team’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Hughton and Otto Addo are, however, the frontrunners for the vacant job, although the government and the GFA are not in agreement.
The former, though, is currently in the country and was recently pictured meeting with the father of Callum Hudson-Odoi in Accra.
Meanwhile, the delegation from the FA is also reported to have travelled to Germany to speak with Addo over the vacant coaching role.
