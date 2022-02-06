‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Hughton was born in England to a Ghanaian father, Willie, and an Irish mother, Christine and played for Northern Ireland during his football career.

Pulse Ghana

The former West Ham United manager paid a courtesy call on the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, last Thursday and said he was delighted to be back home.

“It’s a pleasure for me to meet you and I’ve heard so much about you and I know how much you enjoy football,” Hughton said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Predominantly, the reason I’m here is to see family, my Father is from Jamestown and this will be a very proud moment for him.

“I very much appreciate and welcome your words of wisdom and this is something that I’ll take forward with me.”

Meanwhile, the Gbese Mantse also assured the former Premier League manager that he will support him fully, should he be named Ghana coach.

“I want to assure you that if you are appointed the next Black Stars Head Coach, you have a lot of work to do,” the Ga Chief said

“You’ll get the support of Ghanaians when you win but not when you lose. We give you our blessings, you will make it.”