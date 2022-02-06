The 63-year-old arrived in Ghana last week and is currently the favourite to be named the next Black Stars head coach.
‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family
Incoming Ghana coach Chris Hughton says it’s a proud moment for him to be back in the land of his father to reconnect with his Ghanaian family.
Hughton was born in England to a Ghanaian father, Willie, and an Irish mother, Christine and played for Northern Ireland during his football career.
The former West Ham United manager paid a courtesy call on the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, last Thursday and said he was delighted to be back home.
“It’s a pleasure for me to meet you and I’ve heard so much about you and I know how much you enjoy football,” Hughton said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“Predominantly, the reason I’m here is to see family, my Father is from Jamestown and this will be a very proud moment for him.
“I very much appreciate and welcome your words of wisdom and this is something that I’ll take forward with me.”
Meanwhile, the Gbese Mantse also assured the former Premier League manager that he will support him fully, should he be named Ghana coach.
“I want to assure you that if you are appointed the next Black Stars Head Coach, you have a lot of work to do,” the Ga Chief said
“You’ll get the support of Ghanaians when you win but not when you lose. We give you our blessings, you will make it.”
Hughton will reportedly be named Black Stars boss in the coming days following an agreement between the GFA and the Sports Ministry over his appointment.
